Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIV shares. StockNews.com cut Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of VIV stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

