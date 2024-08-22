Tern (LON:TERN) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Approximately 1,621,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,794,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

