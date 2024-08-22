Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of TX opened at $34.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.79.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ternium will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,196,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,021,000 after buying an additional 56,379 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Ternium by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,691,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,566,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ternium by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after purchasing an additional 91,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Ternium by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 958,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

