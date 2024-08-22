Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright cut shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has $0.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

LLAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE LLAP opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.04. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

