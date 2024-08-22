Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 1.6%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $219.16 and last traded at $219.78. 20,386,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 98,354,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Tesla Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $694.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,765,933,000 after buying an additional 458,804 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

