Tether Price Up 0% This Week (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $117.71 billion and approximately $45.70 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000083 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 120,256,419,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,676,046,786 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
