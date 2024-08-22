Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $268.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $268.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $208.37 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $210.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

