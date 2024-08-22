Tezos Price Reaches $0.70 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Tezos has a total market cap of $693.56 million and $12.69 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001151 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000572 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,016,461,488 coins and its circulating supply is 995,926,170 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.