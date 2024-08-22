The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,082 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $69.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,508,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,997,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $298.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 911,496 shares of company stock valued at $574,502,713. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

