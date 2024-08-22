The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Up 2.2%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 496,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,576,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEO. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The GEO Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $607.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other news, Chairman George C. Zoley purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,800,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,447,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The GEO Group news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George C. Zoley purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,800,904 shares in the company, valued at $46,447,046.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 100,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 106,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

