The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $366.61. 1,721,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,073. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $363.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

