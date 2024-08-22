The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.3% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.85 on Thursday, reaching $366.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,073. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

