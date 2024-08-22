The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Katherine Barton Sells 16,185 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Barton sold 16,185 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $69,271.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 916,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Honest Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HNST traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $4.35. 998,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,791. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $429.08 million, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.86. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.89.
Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $93.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Honest in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Honest by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 197,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honest by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 415,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
