The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,148 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,193,438,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.00. 7,840,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,455,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $121.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.16. The company has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,741. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

