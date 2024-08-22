The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $310,902.90 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $310,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,930,351.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Schenkein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90.

TTD stock opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 260.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.16. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $104.44.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Benchmark upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

