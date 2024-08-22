The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $160,712.42 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Trade Desk stock opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $104.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
