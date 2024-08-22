The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $160,712.42 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trade Desk stock opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $104.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $225,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 100.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after purchasing an additional 872,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

