Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has C$27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$26.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXG. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.19.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TXG

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

TSE TXG opened at C$26.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$26.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.59.

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.