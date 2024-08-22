Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,406,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,466% from the previous session’s volume of 132,719 shares.The stock last traded at $5.68 and had previously closed at $7.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CURV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.71 million, a PE ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 2.05.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Torrid by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 145.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

