Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Up 7.5%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.49. 75,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 134,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CURV. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Torrid Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $662.62 million, a P/E ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 2.05.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in Torrid by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Torrid by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Torrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

