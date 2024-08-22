Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance
NYSE TTP opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $42.04.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Flowers Foods’ Q2 Earnings: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Top 3 Michael Burry Stock Picks to Watch in 2024
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.