TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,731.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TRTX stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 154.59, a current ratio of 154.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $690.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -61.15%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

