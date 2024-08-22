TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.
TRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust
TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
TRTX stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 154.59, a current ratio of 154.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $690.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.19.
TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -61.15%.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
Read More
