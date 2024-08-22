TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTXGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,731.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

TRTX stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 154.59, a current ratio of 154.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $690.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.19.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -61.15%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Analyst Recommendations for TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

