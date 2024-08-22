Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHE traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.52. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $112.64.

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

