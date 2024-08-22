Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.11. 3,789,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,269,368. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

