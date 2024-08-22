Travel + Leisure Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Travel + Leisure has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. Travel + Leisure has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Travel + Leisure to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $42.67. 467,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,140. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

