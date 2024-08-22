Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Plans GBX 0.65 Dividend

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tribal Group Stock Up 0.6 %

TRB stock opened at GBX 55.34 ($0.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2,750.00 and a beta of 0.38. Tribal Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 74 ($0.96). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tribal Group

In other news, insider Mark Pickett sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.70), for a total transaction of £56,700 ($73,674.64). Company insiders own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to education institutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

