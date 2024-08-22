TrueFi (TRU) Trading Up 12.7% This Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. TrueFi has a total market cap of $110.65 million and $15.21 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be bought for $0.0958 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,240,874,661 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,155,112,742 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

