Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Onestream (NASDAQ:OS)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Onestream to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of OS opened at $29.70 on Monday. Onestream has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $30.00.

In related news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Onestream news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 in the last three months.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

