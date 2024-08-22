Truist Financial Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $430.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $354.67.

NYSE:HCA opened at $376.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.87. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $379.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 368,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,335,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 366,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,748 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

