Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TFC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.87. 11,591,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,387,839. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.