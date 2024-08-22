Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) PT Lowered to $3.75 at Piper Sandler

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on Turnstone Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Turnstone Biologics stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. Turnstone Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $18.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08.

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turnstone Biologics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Turnstone Biologics by 271.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 179,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 130,826 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turnstone Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Turnstone Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turnstone Biologics Company Profile

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

