Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Dana Wagner Sells 591 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41.

On Friday, July 5th, Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $46,133.20.

On Monday, July 1st, Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $238,458.36.

Twilio Trading Down 0.6 %

TWLO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.89. 1,928,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after acquiring an additional 140,791 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $1,689,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

