Tyler Farquharson Acquires 5,000 Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) CFO Tyler Farquharson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,906.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:GRNT opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $820.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $90.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 4,228.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 20.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GRNT shares. Roth Capital upgraded Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

