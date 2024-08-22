Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Insider John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TYL stock traded down $8.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $572.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.57. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $593.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 130.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $459,691,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,390,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,493,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,801 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

