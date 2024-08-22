Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Joule Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 4.9% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after acquiring an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,415,778,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.31. 8,788,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,865,109. The company has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

