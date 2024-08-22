UBS Group Trims Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Target Price to $29.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of PARR opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.00. Par Pacific has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $40.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,307,000 after buying an additional 636,908 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 58,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

