Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.83.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $6.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $374.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

