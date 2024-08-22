Ultra Trading Up 9.1% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $33.94 million and approximately $463,655.78 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.0883 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,723.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.55 or 0.00573994 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00040751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00072952 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,413,132 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08872329 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $651,647.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

