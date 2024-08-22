Ultra (UOS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $547,090.26

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Ultra has a market capitalization of $34.02 million and $547,090.26 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.0885 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,376.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.21 or 0.00573416 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00039943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00073269 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,413,132 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08872329 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $651,647.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

