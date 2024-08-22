Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Unifi updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Unifi Trading Up 17.1 %

Shares of UFI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. 399,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. Unifi has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

