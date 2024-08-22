Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Unifi updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Unifi Trading Up 17.1 %
Shares of UFI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. 399,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. Unifi has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77.
About Unifi
