Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

