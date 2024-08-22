Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5989 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:VLYPO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

