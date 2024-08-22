Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VLYPP traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.21. 14,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,510. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83.
About Valley National Bancorp
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Valley National Bancorp
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.