Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLYPP traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.21. 14,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,510. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

