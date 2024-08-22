VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 759.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of MOO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 71,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,445. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.60. The stock has a market cap of $774.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

