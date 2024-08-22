Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) is Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 4.4% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

VGLT stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,158. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $62.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

