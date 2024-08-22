Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 3.4% of Level Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 831,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 58,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,150. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

