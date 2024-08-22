Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 9.4% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Level Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $21,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,137,000 after buying an additional 1,683,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,421 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,812,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,583. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

