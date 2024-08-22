Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 8.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.12. 2,552,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

