Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 0.9%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.63 and last traded at $77.28. 1,441,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,725,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 66.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

