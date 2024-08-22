Vicus Capital Buys 904 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Target were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,706 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 11.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,958,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.89.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TGT traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $159.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.43. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

