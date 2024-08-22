Vicus Capital Cuts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NULG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.60. 48,963 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average of $76.82. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
